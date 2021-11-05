DART Aerospace receives SkyCannon certification for Black Hawk

The SkyCannon Fire Attack System on a Sikorsky UH-60/S-70. (Photo: DART Aerospace)

A third DART Aerospace helicopter type will now be equipped with the SkyCannon Fire Attack System

DART Aerospace has received the FAA STC for its SkyCannon Fire Attack System on the Sikorsky UH-60/S-70 Black Hawk helicopter.

After the Airbus EC225 Puma and Avicopter AC313, the Black Hawk is the third helicopter type certified to operate the SkyCannon.

This additional certification came 'in direct response to a specific customer request' said Steve Ghaleb, VP of Commercial Operations at DART.

The SkyCannon is designed to control and contain high-rise fires with a directed low-pressure, high-volume water stream. It is equipped with an infrared camera and distance measuring equipment for accuracy.

The system also includes a hover refill snorkel that allows rapid refill from any body of water and can be installed and removed in 30 minutes.

The first UH-60/S-70 SkyCannon is planned for initial installation on an in-service aircraft in Q4 2021 and it will enter service in early 2022.