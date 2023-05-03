Canada to upgrade AW101 rescue helicopters in-country under Leonardo-IMP deal
Leonardo has sub-contracted Canada's IMP Aerospace & Defence to undertake upgrade work on 13 in-service Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) AW101/CH-149 Cormorant SAR helicopters at its facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
This agreement is further to the Canadian Department of National Defence contract awarded to Leonardo, through Leonardo UK on 23 December 2022, for the CH-149 mid-life upgrade (CMLU) project for 16 aircraft in total.
The first three Cormorants will be completed at Leonardo’s UK facilities. IMP personnel will then undertake on-the-job training in the UK to complete the build of the remaining 13 CMLU helicopters in Canada.
Related Articles
Polish Navy’s AW101 takes first flight
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
Bell awards subcontracts for Canadian Griffon helicopter modernisation
The subcontract covers programme management, logistic support and engineering work as well as electrical loom manufacture and procurement equipment.
Leonardo is investing 100% of the CMLU contract value with other Canadian partners and suppliers. These include R7D organisations and small- to medium-sized business as well as academia.
David Gossen, president of IMP Aerospace & Defence, commented: 'Since 2001, IMP has supported Canada's rotary-wing SAR fleet with pride. This contract award acknowledges our unique experience with the CH-149 and our vital role in its sustainment both now and into the future.'
More from Defence Helicopter
-
US Coast Guard to upgrade radars for MH-60 and MH-65 helicopter fleets
New Honeywell IntuVue RDR-7000 weather radars will be installed on USCG MH-60 and MH-65 helicopters.
-
Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
Using technology supplied by QinetiQ, two Royal Navy helicopter crews successfully exchanged control of a UAS while in flight.
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.