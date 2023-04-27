Bell awards subcontracts for Canadian Griffon helicopter modernisation
Bell Textron Canada has awarded subcontracts to Alpine Aerotech and Heli-One Canada to support modernisation of the Canadian Armed Forces CH-146 Griffon (Bell 412) helicopter fleet.
Bell was awarded the contract to extend the life of the 85-helicopter fleet in May 2022 by Public Services and Procurement Canada and will modify the first nine aircraft itself.
Subsequent aircraft will be modified by the subcontractors.
'I am pleased to announce the award of two important subcontracts to Alpine Aerotech and Heli-One. These contracts will support job creation in Canada and demonstrate once again the importance and quality of our Canadian companies in the aerospace sector,' said Steeve Lavoie, president of Bell Textron Canada.
More from Air Warfare
-
Raytheon launches RAIVEN, an AI-enabled threat identification system
Raytheon has launched a new intelligent EO/IR capability, RAIVEN, that uses artificial intelligence to allow pilots to identify threats faster and more accurately.
-
Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet
The new European Common Radar System Mk2 features a multi-functional array that can perform traditional radar functions and EW tasks as well.
-
Indian clearance for AMCA prototypes draws closer
India's AMCA fighter programme inches forward - awaited is approval to produce prototypes.
-
US Air Force completes latest AMRAAM missile configuration audit
The AIM-120D-3 advanced medium range air-to-air missile features modernised hardware, including 15 upgraded circuit cards developed with model-based systems engineering initiatives.
-
2023 F-35 deliveries take hit due to engine problem and Tech Refresh delays
Lockheed Martin is expected to fall short of its target for delivering 156 F-35 fighter jets in 2023 due to a three-month pause in engine deliveries and delays with the Tech Refresh 3 update.
-
Australia gains rapid-deploy air traffic control capability for RAAF
Three deployable air control centres with surveillance radars will support RAAF long- and short-term deployments overseas.