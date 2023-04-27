Bell awards subcontracts for Canadian Griffon helicopter modernisation

Bell Textron Canada has awarded subcontracts to Alpine Aerotech and Heli-One Canada to support modernisation of the Canadian Armed Forces CH-146 Griffon (Bell 412) helicopter fleet.

Bell was awarded the contract to extend the life of the 85-helicopter fleet in May 2022 by Public Services and Procurement Canada and will modify the first nine aircraft itself.

Subsequent aircraft will be modified by the subcontractors.

'I am pleased to announce the award of two important subcontracts to Alpine Aerotech and Heli-One. These contracts will support job creation in Canada and demonstrate once again the importance and quality of our Canadian companies in the aerospace sector,' said Steeve Lavoie, president of Bell Textron Canada.