To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme

23rd December 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

In the upgrade efforts, Leonardo is supported by its principal Canadian subcontractor IMP Aerospace and Defence and others. (Photo: Leonardo)

The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has awarded Leonardo a $735 million contract for the AW101/CH-149 Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade (CMLU) Project, Leonardo announced on 23 December.

The contract is for a total of 16 aircraft, comprising 13 existing Cormorant search and rescue helicopters (CSH) currently in service and the augmentation of a further three aircraft.

The contract will enhance the aircraft’s systems and technologies, ensure compliance with emerging airspace requirements, extend the life expectancy of the fleet beyond 2042 and enable the return of Cormorant helicopters to the Main Operating Base in Trenton.

The CH-149 Cormorant fleet will undergo a mid-life upgrade. 

The CMLU project will include the latest avionics, a new glass cockpit, more powerful digitally controlled engines, wireless in-cabin communications and the latest SAR sensors including an electro-optical infra-red device and a mobile phone detection location system.

Leonardo is supported by its principal Canadian subcontractor IMP Aerospace and Defence together with GE Canada, and Collins Aerospace Canada. The majority of the CMLU work will be performed in Canada, primarily at IMP’s Halifax, NS facilities.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us