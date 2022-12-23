Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has awarded Leonardo a $735 million contract for the AW101/CH-149 Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade (CMLU) Project, Leonardo announced on 23 December.
The contract is for a total of 16 aircraft, comprising 13 existing Cormorant search and rescue helicopters (CSH) currently in service and the augmentation of a further three aircraft.
The contract will enhance the aircraft’s systems and technologies, ensure compliance with emerging airspace requirements, extend the life expectancy of the fleet beyond 2042 and enable the return of Cormorant helicopters to the Main Operating Base in Trenton.
The CH-149 Cormorant fleet will undergo a mid-life upgrade.
The CMLU project will include the latest avionics, a new glass cockpit, more powerful digitally controlled engines, wireless in-cabin communications and the latest SAR sensors including an electro-optical infra-red device and a mobile phone detection location system.
Leonardo is supported by its principal Canadian subcontractor IMP Aerospace and Defence together with GE Canada, and Collins Aerospace Canada. The majority of the CMLU work will be performed in Canada, primarily at IMP’s Halifax, NS facilities.
