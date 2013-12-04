Brunei takes delivery of first Black Hawks

The Royal Brunei Air Force received its first four Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters on the 3rd December, it has emerged.

Launching the first day of the Brunei Darussalam International Defence Exhibition (BRIDEX), the announcement was followed by the Sultan of Brunei’s personal inspection of one of the airframes on static display.

According to Sikorsky VP for Asia, Christophe Nurit, two of the airframes were delivered four months ahead of schedule with the other pair delivered two months ahead of projected delivery dates. He credited the early delivery to “good execution and communication with the customer”.

In December 2011, Brunei