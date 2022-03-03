Brazil surprises with early Sabre retirement plan

Australian Army Aviation battles organisational and technological challenges
Current workforce models are not aligned with the contemporary operating environment, according to the head of Australian Army Aviation.
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) High Command sprung a surprise on 10 February when it issued a document stating that its fleet of a dozen Mil Mi-35M Hind-E attack helicopters will be withdrawn from active service.
Defence analysts were taken aback by the announcement, given that the last three aircraft (designated AH-2 Sabre in Brazilian service) were delivered to the FAB as recently as 2014. Shephard Defence Insight gives an out-of-service date of 2050 for the helicopters.
The FAB withdrew the first AH-2s on 1 March with the process continuing until December 2022 — yet it gave no specific
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
Engine manufacturer GE Aviation emphasises maintenance and sustainable fuel benefits as it chases a place in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.
Delegates at a helicopter conference in London heard calls for common standards to be introduced for health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) on rotary-wing platforms.
Russian plans to field new light military transport aircraft are already in disarray after the crash of the prototype Il-112V in August 2021, and now even a stopgap measure to use Mi-26 helicopters may be stymied by Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine.
Sikorsky is to assist efforts to integrate and field simulators for the VH-92A helicopter.