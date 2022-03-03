Brazil surprises with early Sabre retirement plan

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) High Command sprung a surprise on 10 February when it issued a document stating that its fleet of a dozen Mil Mi-35M Hind-E attack helicopters will be withdrawn from active service.

Defence analysts were taken aback by the announcement, given that the last three aircraft (designated AH-2 Sabre in Brazilian service) were delivered to the FAB as recently as 2014. Shephard Defence Insight gives an out-of-service date of 2050 for the helicopters.

The FAB withdrew the first AH-2s on 1 March with the process continuing until December 2022 — yet it gave no specific