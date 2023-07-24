Boeing to produce 21 more Apache helicopters for US Army and international customer

Boeing will remanufacture an additional five US Army Apache attack helicopters to AH-64E standard and build 16 new aircraft of the same model for an international customer under a contract modification deal announced on 21 July.

This award, by the US DoD, is a modification to the multiyear contract awarded to Boeing in March, bringing the new total of Apaches to produce under it to 205.

The new AH-64Es are being produced as an extension of a Foreign Military Sales agreement where Boeing would build 184 AH-64Es for the US Army and international customers, including Australia.

At the time it was announced that the $1.9 billion award brought the total funded value of the contract to $2.1 billion and has the potential to increase to more than $3.8 billion with future obligations.

Under the deal the US Army will receive 115 remanufactured Apaches, with an additional 15 to be procured as options, ensuring significant savings to taxpayers. The additional 54 aircraft will be delivered to partner nations as part of FMS.

AH-64Es are being provided to a range of international customers including Australia, India, Morocco and the UK with several other countries considering the helicopter type including Germany, Israel, Kuwait and Poland.