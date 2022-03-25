Boeing and Airbus join hands on Chinook for revived German heavy-lift requirement

GE begins T901 turboshaft engine tests for US Army
General Electric has begun tests of the first T901-GE-900 engine that will equip US Army helicopters.
An MoU between Boeing and Airbus Helicopters would see the latter company support the former’s offer of the CH-47 Chinook to replace CH-53G heavy-lift helicopters in German service.
Boeing on 25 March announced a strategic CH-47 Chinook partnership with Airbus Helicopters to support a revived German Army heavy-lift helicopter requirement.
An MoU between the two companies aims to bolster German defence readiness ‘while supporting German industry and economic growth’, Boeing noted in a statement.
Boeing has already enlisted the following companies in a Chinook partnership team: AERO-Bildung, the German business of CAE, ESG, Lufthansa Technik, Honeywell Aerospace and Rolls-Royce Deutschland.
The US company added that it is ‘committed’ to enabling German industrial workshare on aircraft sustainment and maintenance, supply chain services, training and logistical support, as well as potential sub-systems MRO work.
The Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) programme to replace an elderly fleet of transport helicopters had faced a bleak future after being cancelled in September 2020 — but it has been given fresh impetus by a successful court appeal and the recent announcement of increased defence spending by the German government in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Specifically, €5 billion has been allocated to replace CH-53G helicopters.
The Boeing-Airbus team faces competition from Lockheed Martin (offering the CH-53K King Stallion) and its partner Rheinmetall.
After a competitive tender, Rheinmetall Aviation Services won a contract to provide maintenance for 66 CH-53G helicopters operated by the German Air Force at bases in Laupheim and Holzdorf-Schönewalde.
Since 2012, there has been speculation regarding Algeria’s order of 42 Russian-made Mi-28NE attack helicopters and the timeline for the deliveries. How many has it received, and will recently imposed Western sanctions on Russian arms imports affect Algerian helicopter procurement planning?
Upgraded AH-64E v6 Apache Guardian attack helicopters have arrived at Camp Humphreys in South Korea.
A potential addition to a 2014 FMS deal would see Honeywell provide extra T55-GA-714A engines for Hellenic Army CH-47D helicopters.
Leonardo's industrial recovery looks to be in good health, following production complications linked to COVID-19 issues.