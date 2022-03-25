Boeing and Airbus join hands on Chinook for revived German heavy-lift requirement

An MoU between Boeing and Airbus Helicopters would see the latter company support the former’s offer of the CH-47 Chinook to replace CH-53G heavy-lift helicopters in German service.

Boeing on 25 March announced a strategic CH-47 Chinook partnership with Airbus Helicopters to support a revived German Army heavy-lift helicopter requirement.

An MoU between the two companies aims to bolster German defence readiness ‘while supporting German industry and economic growth’, Boeing noted in a statement.

Boeing has already enlisted the following companies in a Chinook partnership team: AERO-Bildung, the German business of CAE, ESG, Lufthansa Technik, Honeywell Aerospace and Rolls-Royce Deutschland.

The US company added that it is ‘committed’ to enabling German industrial workshare on aircraft sustainment and maintenance, supply chain services, training and logistical support, as well as potential sub-systems MRO work.

The Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) programme to replace an elderly fleet of transport helicopters had faced a bleak future after being cancelled in September 2020 — but it has been given fresh impetus by a successful court appeal and the recent announcement of increased defence spending by the German government in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Specifically, €5 billion has been allocated to replace CH-53G helicopters.

The Boeing-Airbus team faces competition from Lockheed Martin (offering the CH-53K King Stallion) and its partner Rheinmetall.