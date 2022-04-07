To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bell offers Vigilant tiltrotor UAV for FVL maritime strike requirement

7th April 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

Rendering of a V-247 Vigilant armed with two Naval Strike Missiles with rotors configured for level flight, showing the twin tails. (Image: Bell)

At the Navy League meeting on 4-6 April, Bell displayed a model of a specially adapted V-247 crewless tiltrotor for the USN’s Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike requirement.

The USN Office of the Chief of Naval Operations is carrying out an analysis of alternatives (AoA) study to recommend a way forward for the Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike (FVL-MS) requirement, which received its initial validation from the Joint Requirements Oversight Council (JROC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in November 2019. 

This analysis, to be completed later in 2022, is intended to identify cost-effective alternatives to fill USN capability gaps, especially in roles currently filled by different models of the Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopter and the Northrop Grumman MQ-8 Fire Scout rotary-wing UAV, which will start to reach the

