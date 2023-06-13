BAE to adapt Archerfish mine disposal system for South Korea
Archerfish, a remote-controlled underwater mine neutraliser, is already in service with the USN and can be launched and operated from ships, underwater vehicles and helicopters.
The £7.4 million Korean contract will see BAE Systems provide a complete mine countermeasure capability to support KAI and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
A KAI spokesperson said: ‘The Republic of Korea Navy is investing in the introduction of a new and complimentary means of carrying out mine countermeasure missions with a new development programme to obtain a helicopter mine neutralisation operation fleet to be operated by ROK Navy.’
Archerfish reduces the time to identify and neutralise targets and eliminates the need to put divers into the water.
Dr Brooke Hoskins, director of products and training services for BAE Systems Maritime Services, said: ‘We are proud to be working with Korea Aerospace Industries to develop the Republic of Korea Navy’s future helicopter mine neutralisation capability.
‘This builds on Archerfish’s proven credentials for mine clearance operations with the US Navy. Archerfish helps to keep sailors safe, increases the efficiency of mine clearance missions, and is small and lightweight making it ideal for integration into airborne and surface platforms.’
New features will be developed under the contract, including a lightweight launcher and aircraft-Archerfish data link.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Safran targets doublng helicopter engine production in a year
Under the leadership of new CEO Cedric Goubet, Safran Helicopter Engines is gearing up to double its production output in the next 18 months Despite facing significant supply chain disruptions.
-
Argentina orders Bell 407s for military search and rescue missions
Argentina is to acquire six Bell 407 helicopters for search and rescue operations by the country's army and air force under a government-to-government contract with Canada.
-
Sikorsky awaits UK New Medium Helicopter requirements to unveil production plans, explores new X2 design
Sikorsky has yet to reveal its production plans for its UK New Medium Helicopter contender while industry anxiously anticipate the release of critical acquisition targets. The company also continues the exploration of its X helicopter concept for the international market.
-
CH-47F Chinook Block II reaches final assembly line as wider programme moves forward
The Block II upgrade incorporates various enhancements to increase lift capability and commonality between US Army and allied fleets, reducing maintenance costs.
-
Uruguay's African peacekeepers to receive new support helicopter
The donation of a utility helicopter by the UA will increase the Uruguayan peacekeeping deployment’s air support capabilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
-
Turkiye's Gokbey helicopter marks first indigenous engined flight
On April 22, 2023, Turkish Aerospace’s T-625 GOKBEY general-purpose helicopter conducted a test flight with an indigenous TEI-TS1400 engine for the first time.