BAE to adapt Archerfish mine disposal system for South Korea

Archerfish, a remote-controlled underwater mine neutraliser, is already in service with the USN and can be launched and operated from ships, underwater vehicles and helicopters.

The £7.4 million Korean contract will see BAE Systems provide a complete mine countermeasure capability to support KAI and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

A KAI spokesperson said: ‘The Republic of Korea Navy is investing in the introduction of a new and complimentary means of carrying out mine countermeasure missions with a new development programme to obtain a helicopter mine neutralisation operation fleet to be operated by ROK Navy.’

Archerfish reduces the time to identify and neutralise targets and eliminates the need to put divers into the water.

Dr Brooke Hoskins, director of products and training services for BAE Systems Maritime Services, said: ‘We are proud to be working with Korea Aerospace Industries to develop the Republic of Korea Navy’s future helicopter mine neutralisation capability.

‘This builds on Archerfish’s proven credentials for mine clearance operations with the US Navy. Archerfish helps to keep sailors safe, increases the efficiency of mine clearance missions, and is small and lightweight making it ideal for integration into airborne and surface platforms.’

New features will be developed under the contract, including a lightweight launcher and aircraft-Archerfish data link.