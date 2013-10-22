AUSA 2013: Bell aiming for early introduction of V-280

Bell Helicopter believes the technological capacity exists to introduce the US military’s next-generation rotorcraft sooner than the currently planned 2035 timeframe.

Speaking to reporters at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC, Bell Helicopter CEO John Garrison outlined the company’s vision for its V-280 Valor tiltrotor, which will be capable of 280 knots airspeed and 6K/95 performance.

Bell used the exhibition to display a full scale mock-up of the V-280, which is the company’s candidate for the Joint Multirole (JMR) programme that is the precursor to the Future Vertical Lift effort to replace the army’s Black Hawk and Apache fleets.

‘We