Australian Army selects Integrator as next tactical UAV

Pakistan receives a first batch of J-10 fighters
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.
On 11 March, Insitu Pacific announced that it had been appointed ‘preferred supplier’ in its bid to supply tactical UAVs to the Australian Army.
This effort falls under Project Land 129 Phase 3, for which the Boeing-owned subsidiary will supply its Integrator. The contract includes delivery and initial support of the aircraft, as well as acting as ground systems and prime systems integrator.
The manufacture has already commenced in Brisbane, according to Defence Minister Peter Dutton, and delivery of 24 systems will occur throughout 2023-24.
The acquisition and initial contract period is worth A$307 million ($223.4 million) to
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.
The JASDF's new Global Hawks will be able to monitor North Korean missile launch preparations and be useful in the wake of natural disasters.
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.
Have the Russian Aerospace Forces thrown the Su-57 into the war against Ukraine?
The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.