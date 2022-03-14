Australian Army selects Integrator as next tactical UAV

On 11 March, Insitu Pacific announced that it had been appointed ‘preferred supplier’ in its bid to supply tactical UAVs to the Australian Army.

This effort falls under Project Land 129 Phase 3, for which the Boeing-owned subsidiary will supply its Integrator. The contract includes delivery and initial support of the aircraft, as well as acting as ground systems and prime systems integrator.

The manufacture has already commenced in Brisbane, according to Defence Minister Peter Dutton, and delivery of 24 systems will occur throughout 2023-24.

The acquisition and initial contract period is worth A$307 million ($223.4 million) to