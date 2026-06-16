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Why is the US Air Force refuelling tanker fleet under scrutiny?

16th June 2026 - 11:07 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A C-17 Globemaster III prepares to conduct an aerial refuelling with a KC-46 Pegasus. (Photo: US Air Force)

In a recent report, the GAO warns that delays, availability issues and operational pressure could create gaps in the USAF refuelling inventory while the branch transitions to the KC-46 Pegasus.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently submitted a report to the House Committee on Armed Services alerting to potential capability gaps and fleet support management issues in the US Air Force (USAF) tanker fleet.

The paper stated that the service’s “metrics for aircraft availability and mission capability do not provide a complete picture of the KC-135 and KC-46A tanker fleet’s ability to meet its primary refuelling mission”.

“The Air Force has not comprehensively assessed these risks or developed a plan to mitigate them,” the report points out.

Intended to be the backbone of the branch’s refuelling inventory, the

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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