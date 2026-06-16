Why is the US Air Force refuelling tanker fleet under scrutiny?

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently submitted a report to the House Committee on Armed Services alerting to potential capability gaps and fleet support management issues in the US Air Force (USAF) tanker fleet.

The paper stated that the service’s “metrics for aircraft availability and mission capability do not provide a complete picture of the KC-135 and KC-46A tanker fleet’s ability to meet its primary refuelling mission”.

“The Air Force has not comprehensively assessed these risks or developed a plan to mitigate them,” the report points out.

Intended to be the backbone of the branch’s refuelling inventory, the