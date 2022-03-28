Where is the Russian Air Force? (Opinion)

As Winston Churchill famously opined, ‘air power is the most difficult of all forms of military force to measure, or even express in precise terms’. The question on many observers’ lips at the current time is whether the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) can define a role for themselves and execute their mission in Ukraine and if not, why not?

One thing is certain, though — air power offers the commander a number of operational benefits. These include the ability to engage targets in depth; provide a rapid speed of response; create a concentration of firepower; provide flexible, proportional responses; and generate pervasiveness through day/night and all-weather operations.

As any air staff officer or student of air power will explain, to be able to deliver on these principles requires one thing, air supremacy. In simple terms, air supremacy provides an environment where air assets can operate in relative safety largely free from engagement from the air or from GBAD platforms. The other key target in the battle to win air supremacy is the destruction of the enemy’s C2 network that integrates air and GBAD assets.

As air supremacy is gained, air assets can start to operate at medium altitude and therefore avoid the hard to eradicate, shorter-range MANPADS such as FIM-92 Stinger. The apparent ubiquity of the fire-and-forget Stinger, and other MANPADS such as Starstreak, present the VKS with some serious challenges.

On the surface, the VKS is considered one of the world’s more capable air forces having gone through a modernisation programme featuring new aircraft such as the Su-35S, Su-30M and Su-34 but, despite this, they seem to have gone absent without leave in Ukraine.

A number of views have been put forward over the past weeks to explain this situation including that of poor training compared to NATO air forces. This is undoubtedly true and will be examined later but training is determined by doctrine so what of this VKS doctrine to which training should be aligned?

Although well-equipped with MANPADS, it is not known how many Ukrainian fast-jet combat aircraft remain. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

According to the USAF, ‘military doctrine is the fundamental set of principles that guides military forces as they pursue national security objectives’. The view of air power strategist Dr Sanu Kainikara, from the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) in New Delhi, is that in Russia the ‘desultory doctrine development process [has been] guided almost completely by ideology.’

Historically, the VKS has been viewed as an adjunct to the Soviet/Russian army ever since the Second World War, and although the VKS learnt some lessons from its involvement in Afghanistan (though clearly not the vulnerability of helicopters to MANPADS) where it lost an estimated 300 helicopters and 140 fixed-wing aircraft, it perhaps drew more from the West’s experience in the first Gulf War in 1991.

Despite its new aircraft, the VKS seems not to have made the transition to a truly modern air force and remains wedded to prescriptive ground control C2 methods. Such methods pose questions about the presence and use of datalinks as well as the capabilities of modern VKS airborne sensor systems.

'[The] desultory doctrine development process [has been] guided almost completely by ideology' — Dr Sanu Kainikara

This ground control approach also saps flexibility and prevents the creation of a true Composite Air Operation (COMAO), which the RAF defines as ‘multiple platforms integrated into a single package of aircraft and systems to prosecute a specific mission or task’.

This inherent lack of flexibility is reflected in training. According to the defence analyst Stanimir Dobrev, the VKS is facing a military pilot shortage and its pilot training pipeline is unable to address this shortage. Combine this with the fact that VKS pilots tend to fly less than 100h per year – even 30-50h in 2018, according to Dobrev – and questions of experience, confidence and capability move to the top of the agenda.

To put these flight hours into perspective, NATO mandates a minimum of 180h every year for its member state pilots with many nations exceeding this to reach 220-240h.

Aligned to this problem is aircraft availability. Spares shortages, a lack of maintenance staff and poor training have reduced VKS aircraft availability to 30%, one MRO specialist told Shephard.

And if there are spares shortages through the inability of the Russian military-industrial complex to provide them, what about the provision of ordnance? Are initial stocks sufficient and if not, is industry manufacturing sufficient replacements?

But it is not all about flight hours and here we return to doctrine driving training. Mounting live COMAO air exercises is expensive and presents a drain on resources. The answer for the likes of countries such as the US, Australia, France and the UK is a network of simulators so that complex air operations can be conducted in a virtual environment.

The VKS does make use of simulation, albeit not in networked environments, and companies such as CSTS Dinamika, Kronshtadt and Transas have all manufactured a range of discrete fixed- and rotary-wing synthetic training equipment in the past, although the true status of these companies is difficult to gauge. Transas was bought by Wärtsilä in 2018 and Kronshtadt was acquired by the Sistema Joint-Stock Financial Corporation in 2015.

It is of course easy for Western air force commanders to look at the VKS's poor performance to date and fail to draw lessons or seek parallels. This would be a mistake.

Like the VKS, problems in how long it takes to put pilots through the training pipeline are present. Germany has faced major problems in the availability of its Tornado and Typhoon fleets due to spares shortages and funding issues have retarded joint training exercises. And the other challenge remains that of gaining air supremacy over a determined enemy with the most basic of MANPADS weapons.

The other issue concerns aircraft numbers and capabilities. On the surface, aircraft like the Su-35S, Su-30M and Su-34 are highly effective but on their own they are mere window dressing. An air force is more than aircraft: logistic support, training, leadership, C4ISR, force protection for aircraft and infrastructure, and an intellectual staff and education core to develop doctrine are all vital.

The VKS failings are a siren call to all air forces around the world.