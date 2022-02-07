USN receives ISR-configured Triton

MQ-4C Triton pictured in the skies above the California desert. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

NAVAIR has taken delivery of the first MQ-4C Triton configured for USN ISR requirements.

The first LRIP MQ-4C Triton configured to meet critical ISR requirements for the USN was delivered on 1 February to NAVAIR at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Manufacturer Northrop Grumman added on 2 February that the Triton LRIP schedule is progressing as planned.

The US has ordered 65 Tritons while Australia has ordered three, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

FY2022 budget documents showed that the US DoD requested a one-year production gap for Triton in FY2022 to support development of the Multi-INT configuration, with recommencement planned in FY2023.