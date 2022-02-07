USN receives ISR-configured Triton

UK MoD invests in Falklands amid Argentine protests
The UK MoD has appointed Aquila for air traffic support in the Falklands, while Argentina criticises British presence in the region.
The first LRIP MQ-4C Triton configured to meet critical ISR requirements for the USN was delivered on 1 February to NAVAIR at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Manufacturer Northrop Grumman added on 2 February that the Triton LRIP schedule is progressing as planned.
The US has ordered 65 Tritons while Australia has ordered three, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
FY2022 budget documents showed that the US DoD requested a one-year production gap for Triton in FY2022 to support development of the Multi-INT configuration, with recommencement planned in FY2023.
Jordan has requested 16 F-16s upgraded to the Block 70 (F-16V) configuration plus a plethora of associated subsystems and weapons, training services and logistical support in an FMS package worth more than $4 billion.
A USAF F-15EX fighter aircraft has test-fired a missile for the first time.
US DARPA has contracted Northrop Grumman to develop a rotorcraft pilot AI assistant.
Venerable Dutch F-16 fleet will receive new flaperons via the FMS programme.
Lockheed Martin is pushing for its LMXT tanker aircraft (based on the A330 MRTT) to be selected by the USAF in the KC-Y programme.