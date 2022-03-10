NAVAIR orders more Triton support from Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has obtained a $97.31 million contract modification US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to continue work on the MQ-4C Triton UAS.

The DoD noted on 8 March that NAVAIR is exercising options to provide ‘continued test, maintenance, logistics and sustainment engineering support for MQ-4C Triton air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems’.

The modification also includes contractor technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C is ‘mission-capable’ for ISR missions supporting early operational capability and IOC.

‘Additionally, this modification provides continued reach-back engineering support for both the Navy and the government of Australia MQ-4C Triton UAS assets,’ the DoD added.

Work will be performed at multiple US locations for completion by March 2023.