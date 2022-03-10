To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NAVAIR orders more Triton support from Northrop Grumman

10th March 2022 - 14:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

MQ-4C Triton pictured on approach to land at to land at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. (Photo: USN/Kelly Schindler)

Continued input from OEM Northrop Grumman will help ensure that the MQ-4C is ready to conduct ISR missions, says NAVAIR.

Northrop Grumman has obtained a $97.31 million contract modification US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to continue work on the MQ-4C Triton UAS.

The DoD noted on 8 March that NAVAIR is exercising options to provide ‘continued test, maintenance, logistics and sustainment engineering support for MQ-4C Triton air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems’.

The modification also includes contractor technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C is ‘mission-capable’ for ISR missions supporting early operational capability and IOC.

‘Additionally, this modification provides continued reach-back engineering support for both the Navy and the government of Australia MQ-4C Triton UAS assets,’ the DoD added.

Work will be performed at multiple US locations for completion by March 2023.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us