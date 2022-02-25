To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US to supply maritime patrol aircraft to Sri Lanka

25th February 2022 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Sri Lanka Air Force is receiving at least one King Air 350ER aircraft for maritime patrol from the US. (Beechcraft)

Sri Lanka is improving its aerial maritime patrol capability, with a little help from the US.

The Pentagon has awarded Textron Aviation an $11.4 million contract for new Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft as part of a Foreign Military Sale to Sri Lanka, the DoD announced on 13 February.

The twin-turboprop aircraft – whose number was unspecified in the announcement – will be operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) as a maritime patrol platform. The type will perform surveillance, patrol, maritime domain awareness, monitoring of illegal fishing, anti-drug and human trafficking, and SAR missions.

Under the auspices of the US Army Contracting Command, work is to be completed by 26 September 2025.

From sources in Sri

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us