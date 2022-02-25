US to supply maritime patrol aircraft to Sri Lanka

The Pentagon has awarded Textron Aviation an $11.4 million contract for new Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft as part of a Foreign Military Sale to Sri Lanka, the DoD announced on 13 February.

The twin-turboprop aircraft – whose number was unspecified in the announcement – will be operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) as a maritime patrol platform. The type will perform surveillance, patrol, maritime domain awareness, monitoring of illegal fishing, anti-drug and human trafficking, and SAR missions.

Under the auspices of the US Army Contracting Command, work is to be completed by 26 September 2025.

From sources in Sri