US to supply maritime patrol aircraft to Sri Lanka

Indonesian army receives final Bell 412EPI
Over a period of 14 months, the Indonesian Army has received all Bell 412EPI helicopters it had on order.
The Pentagon has awarded Textron Aviation an $11.4 million contract for new Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft as part of a Foreign Military Sale to Sri Lanka, the DoD announced on 13 February.
The twin-turboprop aircraft – whose number was unspecified in the announcement – will be operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) as a maritime patrol platform. The type will perform surveillance, patrol, maritime domain awareness, monitoring of illegal fishing, anti-drug and human trafficking, and SAR missions.
Under the auspices of the US Army Contracting Command, work is to be completed by 26 September 2025.
From sources in Sri
