US Navy’s next-generation sensor for Super Hornets achieves Initial Operating Capability
The USN has announced Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the Boeing F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet IRST Block II system, providing the fleet with an enhanced capability to search, detect and track airborne targets at long range.
IRST Block II adds an improved sensor, upgraded processor and additional software with a first deployment planned in 2025.
The system increases situational awareness by supplementing air-to-air detection and track capabilities. It also acts as a complementary sensor to the aircraft’s AN/APG-79 fire control radar in a heavy electronic attack or radar-denied environment.
Related Articles
Paris Air Show: Sharper sting for Boeing's Super Hornet
IRST Block II pod flies on F/A-18 Super Hornet
US Navy F/A-18s return to the Hornets' nest for Block III upgrades
At the core of the system is Lockheed Martin’s IRST21, a long-wave infrared search-and-track sensor that passively detects airborne targets beyond visual range.
The system achieved IOC after completing Initial Operational Test and Evaluation with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9.
The F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) partnered with military, civilian and contractor personnel from VX-31 and VX-23 to leverage a combination of operational and developmental test facilities and assets throughout 2024.
Rear Adm John Lemmon, programme executive officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs, described IOC as “an important milestone in our overarching efforts to deliver advanced integrated warfighting capability to the fleet”.
“IRST provides data for our aircrew to improve reaction time and survivability while remaining unaffected by radio frequency jamming,” Adm Lemmon said.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
USAF conducts first F-16 Block 70 flight of L3Harris’ Viper Shield
The Viper Shield electronic warfare suite was tested by the US Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, with L3Harris aiming for deliveries of the system to international customers by late 2025.
-
Lockheed sees 5% 2024 sales growth as CEO says DOGE is an “opportunity” for growth
Lockeed Martin’s aeronautics sector saw $20 billion in orders, driven by its Lot 18 F-35 and US fiscal year F-35 sustainment contract wins.
-
Lockheed delivers first F-16 Block 70 aircraft to Bulgaria
The delivery of this F-16 Block 70 aircraft marks a first step in the Bulgarian air force’s modernisation efforts and the replacement of its MiG-29 aircraft.
-
UAE accepts first batch of F4 Rafale fighter jets
The aircraft were accepted during a ceremony on the 29 January and will stay at Dassault’s Flight Test Centre, with deliveries scheduled for the end of 2026.
-
Turkey’s Baykar strengthens European links with Leonardo and Piaggio Aerospace deals
Recent collaborations with Italian aerospace and defence firms have bolstered Baykar’s links throughout Europe and strengthened its credibility as an important player on the continental stage.