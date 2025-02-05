To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy’s next-generation sensor for Super Hornets achieves Initial Operating Capability

US Navy’s next-generation sensor for Super Hornets achieves Initial Operating Capability

5th February 2025 - 15:15 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The USN has announced IOC for the F/A-18 E/F IRST Block II system. (Photo: USN)

The full rate production decision is scheduled for first-half 2025 and this will authorise the US Navy (USN) to fully outfit its carrier-based F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons with InfraRed Search-and-Track (IRST) Block II.

The USN has announced Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the Boeing F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet IRST Block II system, providing the fleet with an enhanced capability to search, detect and track airborne targets at long range.

IRST Block II adds an improved sensor, upgraded processor and additional software with a first deployment planned in 2025.

The system increases situational awareness by supplementing air-to-air detection and track capabilities. It also acts as a complementary sensor to the aircraft’s AN/APG-79 fire control radar in a heavy electronic attack or radar-denied environment.

At the core of the system is Lockheed Martin’s IRST21, a long-wave infrared search-and-track sensor that passively detects airborne targets beyond visual range.

The system achieved IOC after completing Initial Operational Test and Evaluation with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9.

The F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) partnered with military, civilian and contractor personnel from VX-31 and VX-23 to leverage a combination of operational and developmental test facilities and assets throughout 2024.

Rear Adm John Lemmon, programme executive officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs, described IOC as “an important milestone in our overarching efforts to deliver advanced integrated warfighting capability to the fleet”.

“IRST provides data for our aircrew to improve reaction time and survivability while remaining unaffected by radio frequency jamming,” Adm Lemmon said.

