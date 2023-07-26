US Navy F/A-18s return to the Hornets' nest for Block III upgrades

The US Navy has recently delivered to Boeing the first Block II F/A-18 Super Hornet to be upgraded to Block III configuration.

The upgrades will be carried out as part of the Service Life Modernization (SLM) programme, which will add 4.000 flight hours to the clock of already delivered Super Hornets.

The SLM programme has been progressing for several years, with its first phase already underway, successfully extending the Super Hornet's service life from 6.000 to 7.500 flight hours.

As for the second phase, set to commence this year, the goal is to further extend the service life to