Chinese balloon affair prompts lawmakers' push on Pentagon to improve air and sea detection
The threats posed by near-peer adversaries to the North American aerospace and maritime areas have been a concern for Congress since a Chinese balloon flew over US territory. The episode has been pushing lawmakers towards increasing the Pentagon’s budget to improve its detection capabilities.
As part of the FY2024 bill, the Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed an additional $293.5 million for this area on top of the amount requested by President Biden’s budget proposal.
It would provide extra funds for radars, radar upgrades and communications equipment to protect the US homeland in addition to improving the capacities of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia receives its first UH-60M Black Hawks
Sikorsky has been extremely rapid in delivering Black Hawks to Australia, with the first two already handed over.
-
Northrop Grumman opens new hypersonic propulsion facility
Northrop Grumman has opened a hypersonic capability centre (HCC) in Elkton, Maryland, to produce advanced propulsion solutions that can power hypersonic missiles beyond Mach 5, the company announced on 3 August.
-
US Air Force XQ-58A Valkyrie completes AI-powered test flight
Developed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Valkyrie's AI and machine learning agents demonstrated their capability to solve tactically relevant challenges during airborne operations.
-
Australia seeks sovereignly manufactured general-purpose UAS
With Australia's military banning the use of commercially available UAS, the ADF is looking for sovereignly designed replacements for general-purpose use.
-
HYDIS² consortium hypersonic interceptor project proposed for funding by European Comission
The objective of HYDIS² is to study various interceptor concepts and bring to maturity the associated critical technologies to deliver the best counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic interception solution.
-
GKN Aerospace to help Airbus to deliver Dutch H225M multirole helicopters
GKN Aerospace has signed an MoU with Airbus Helicopters to provide support for the H225M helicopters intended for Dutch special forces.