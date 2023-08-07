Chinese balloon affair prompts lawmakers' push on Pentagon to improve air and sea detection

The threats posed by near-peer adversaries to the North American aerospace and maritime areas have been a concern for Congress since a Chinese balloon flew over US territory. The episode has been pushing lawmakers towards increasing the Pentagon’s budget to improve its detection capabilities.

As part of the FY2024 bill, the Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed an additional $293.5 million for this area on top of the amount requested by President Biden’s budget proposal.

It would provide extra funds for radars, radar upgrades and communications equipment to protect the US homeland in addition to improving the capacities of