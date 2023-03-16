How the Chinese balloon incident will impact future US air threat detection

The Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that recently flew over Alaska and the continental US will impact the Pentagon’s future air detection capabilities.

Although the DoD claims that current systems can detect this type of threat, it has confirmed that measures will be taken in order to maintain the US edge over its adversaries.

This will include advances in the ability to detect approaching airborne threats as well as investments in over-the-horizon radars. Improvements to accelerate the decision-making process to shoot down aerial enemy systems are also expected.

During a hearing in the Senate Committee on Appropriations on 9 March, congressmen questioned