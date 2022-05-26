US hands over first RQ-21A to Thai navy
A ceremony on 24 May saw the US formally handing over the first RQ-21A Blackjack UAV to the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).
Presiding over the event was VAdm Karl Thomas, Commander of the USN’s 7th Fleet. The US Embassy in Bangkok released photos from the ceremony.
This was the first of five RQ-21As, each of which has a 16h endurance, for the RTN. Thailand also receives two ground control stations, plus launch and recovery equipment as part of the package.
Shephard reported earlier that this first aircraft actually arrived in Thailand last December. The Blackjacks will be flown by 104
More from Air Warfare
-
BAE Systems stresses risk attached to securing F-3 contract with Japan
Combat air industrial ties between the UK and Japan are set to deepen, but BAE Systems is taking nothing for granted where F-3 programme developments are concerned.
-
US, in prescribing Taiwan’s mission, rebuffs MH-60R sale
The current administration in the US is proving less willing than Trump was to sell military equipment to Taiwan.
-
Australia’s first MC-55A Peregrine is spotted
The first known MC-55A for Australia has been seen flying in the US since March as part of a test programme.
-
Raytheon gains StormBreaker lifecycle support contract modification
StormBreaker already equips F-15E fighter aircraft and the glide bomb is also undergoing developmental and operational testing with the F-35B.
-
Persistence pays off with ARRW hypersonic test
The ARRW air-launched hypersonic missile test programme has had its share of delays and mishaps, but Lockheed Martin and the USAF have finally conducted a successful boosted flight test.