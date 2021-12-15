Thai navy introduces Blackjack into service

One RQ-21A Blackjack UAV system arrived in Thailand this month, and it will soon become the latest UAV type to join the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

The RQ-21 system is currently being assembled before it is delivered to the RTN’s 104 Air Squadron, Wing 1 of the Royal Thai Naval Air Division.

It will operate under the Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (MECC), performing maritime patrols and reconnaissance missions along the coasts of Thailand in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coastline. The MECC also works closely with the US Indo-Pacific Command and its narcotics unit.

Interest in the …