US F-15EX operational deliveries begin as plan to base aircraft in Japan unveiled
Boeing last week delivered the second F-15EX Strike Eagle II to 142nd Wing Oregon Air National Guard (ANG), Portland, following delivery of the first in June. The US Air Force (USAF) had previously announced it was to deploy 36 of its F-15EX to Kadena Air Base in Japan over the next few years as aircraft are delivered.
The company has already delivered six aircraft for operational testing and evaluation by USAF at Elgin Air Force Base along with the ANG aircraft and will now look to deliver the remaining 12 F-15QA aircraft for Qatar Emiri Air Force before moving onto Lot
