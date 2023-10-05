To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army accepts first FARA helicopter engine prototype

5th October 2023 - 11:39 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The T901 will not only power the US Army’s FARA winner but will also replace the T700 engine currently used on all AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black hawk helicopters. (Photo: Sikorsky)

Sikorsky has planned to start the installation process of the GE T901 engine in advance of ground testing and eventual flight testing of its FARA prototype.

The US Government has begun accepting deliveries of the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), paving the way for the maiden flight of the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) prototypes.

The first General Electric (GE) T901 flight test (FT) engine has already been delivered, with the second engine undergoing the acceptance process. Both engines will be delivered to FARA bidders Bell and Sikorsky by the end of October 2023.

The companies were expected to take delivery of the T901 in the spring of this year, however, the engine has faced ‘manufacturing challenges’.

‘GE Aerospace initiated testing of the first T901

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us