Sikorsky awaits UK New Medium Helicopter requirements to unveil production plans, explores new X design

2nd June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Lockheed Martin is offering its S-70M Black Hawk, an upgraded version of the S-70i, for the NMH competition. (Photo: Polish MoD)

Sikorsky has yet to reveal its production plans for its UK New Medium Helicopter contender while industry anxiously anticipate the release of critical acquisition targets. The company also continues the exploration of its X helicopter concept for the international market.

Sikorsky will share production details – including the final assembly line location – of its bid for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) contract once the MoD shares full requirements. Meanwhile it is looking into designing and developing a new X helicopter while it continues to work on system design of the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) candidate until the engine is ready.

These were some of the points Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo detailed during a 1 June digital roundtable held for reporters.

NMH competition

Lockheed Martin is offering its S-70M Black Hawk, an upgraded version of the S-70i, for the NMH

