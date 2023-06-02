Sikorsky awaits UK New Medium Helicopter requirements to unveil production plans, explores new X design

Sikorsky will share production details – including the final assembly line location – of its bid for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) contract once the MoD shares full requirements. Meanwhile it is looking into designing and developing a new X helicopter while it continues to work on system design of the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) candidate until the engine is ready.

These were some of the points Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo detailed during a 1 June digital roundtable held for reporters.

NMH competition

Lockheed Martin is offering its S-70M Black Hawk, an upgraded version of the S-70i, for the NMH