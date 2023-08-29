US approves sale of JASSM-ER missiles to Japan
The deal, approved on 28 August, is worth $104 million and includes up to 50 AGM-158B/B-2 as well as related equipment.
The specific related equipment is JASSM Anti-jam Global Positioning System Receivers (JAGR), training missiles, and missile containers; munitions support and support equipment; and spare parts, consumables, accessories, and repair/return support. The deal also includes training, delivery support and related elements of logistics and programme support.
The State Department notes in its announcement that the order will “provide stand-off capability via advanced, long-range strike systems for employment on Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft including but not limited to the F-15J.”.
It was announced last month that Japan is considering the use of cargo aircraft to launch missiles, aiming to diversify its launch platform options. The introduction of the Rapid Dragon system, tested by the USAF, could expand the capabilities of the JSDF's stand-off missile arsenal which could include firing JASSM-ER from cargo aircraft.
JASSM-ER entered service in 2014 and is in service with the US and Poland and has been approved for sale to Finland. The missile has a range of 925km.
More from Air Warfare
-
Sentient's ViDAR sensors successfully integrated on Edge Autonomy's VXE30 UAS
Sentient Vision Systems has completed live demonstrations of its AI-enabled Visual Detection and Ranging (ViDAR) sensor on Edge Autonomy's VXE30 VTOL UAS.
-
Northrop Grumman demonstrates deep-sensing platform at EDGE 23
Northrop Grumman successfully showcased its Deep-Sensing and Targeting (DSaT) platform at the US Army's Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event 2023 (EDGE 23) event.
-
Test flights begin of Israeli Oron CAEW aircraft
Israel has begun test flights of its new Oron Conformal Airborne Early Warning (CAEW) ISR aircraft, the Israeli Ministry of Defence announced on 27 August.
-
Australia selects Lockheed Martin for Project Air 6500
Lockheed Martin Australia has emerged as the winner to create a joint air battle management system for the ADF.