US approves sale of JASSM-ER missiles to Japan

The deal, approved on 28 August, is worth $104 million and includes up to 50 AGM-158B/B-2 as well as related equipment.

The specific related equipment is JASSM Anti-jam Global Positioning System Receivers (JAGR), training missiles, and missile containers; munitions support and support equipment; and spare parts, consumables, accessories, and repair/return support. The deal also includes training, delivery support and related elements of logistics and programme support.

The State Department notes in its announcement that the order will “provide stand-off capability via advanced, long-range strike systems for employment on Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft including but not limited to the F-15J.”.

It was announced last month that Japan is considering the use of cargo aircraft to launch missiles, aiming to diversify its launch platform options. The introduction of the Rapid Dragon system, tested by the USAF, could expand the capabilities of the JSDF's stand-off missile arsenal which could include firing JASSM-ER from cargo aircraft.

JASSM-ER entered service in 2014 and is in service with the US and Poland and has been approved for sale to Finland. The missile has a range of 925km.