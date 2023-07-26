Japan explores missile launching from cargo planes

Japan is considering capabilities to enable launching missiles from cargo planes to diversify its launch platform options.

The JSDF could introduce the Rapid Dragon that the USAF is developing in a move that would allow the C-2 cargo plane to launch missiles.

The JSDF is introducing stand-off missile capabilities such as the enhanced Type 12 Surface-to-Ship missile (12SSM), Hypersonic glide vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile and Tomahawk cruise missile Block V.

The F-2 fighter-bomber, F-15J fighter, Aegis destroyer, submarines, and Type 12 SSM launcher are used as launch platforms for stand-off missiles.

Adopting a Rapid Dragon-type system could see this expanded