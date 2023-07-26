To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan explores missile launching from cargo planes

26th July 2023 - 03:00 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

Rapid Dragon pictured during a USAF test. (Photo: US DOD)

Japan is considering the use of cargo planes to launch missiles, aiming to diversify its launch platform options. The introduction of the Rapid Dragon system, tested by the US Air Force, could expand the capabilities of the JSDF's stand-off missile arsenal.

Japan is considering capabilities to enable launching missiles from cargo planes to diversify its launch platform options.

The JSDF could introduce the Rapid Dragon that the USAF is developing in a move that would allow the C-2 cargo plane to launch missiles.

The JSDF is introducing stand-off missile capabilities such as the enhanced Type 12 Surface-to-Ship missile (12SSM), Hypersonic glide vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile and Tomahawk cruise missile Block V.

The F-2 fighter-bomber, F-15J fighter, Aegis destroyer, submarines, and Type 12 SSM launcher are used as launch platforms for stand-off missiles.

Adopting a Rapid Dragon-type system could see this expanded

