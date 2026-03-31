US Air Force is eyeing cost-effective automated counter-drone solutions

The US Air Force (USAF) is turning to industry to address capability gaps in its counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) inventory and enhance protection for airbases, forward operating sites and critical infrastructure against small, low-cost, low-signature drones.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) last week issued a request for information (RfI), due on 7 April, to identify automated counter-drone expeditionary solutions (ACES). The branch is pursuing integrated systems, subsystems or technologies that can be deployed rapidly and affordably to protect fixed and semi-fixed sites.

The AFRL notice highlighted “a critical need” for a “robust, 24/7 point-defence against individual and swarming Group 1