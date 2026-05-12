Ukraine fighter jet plans see acceleration with Sweden and Belgian updates
Ukraine’s growing need for combat aircraft could soon see a resolution as both Sweden and Belgium have announced plans to speed up delivery timelines or cement orders of new aircraft to the country.
Belgian defence minister Theo Francken said that Belgium plans to deliver 53 F-16s to Ukraine by 2029, with most of the deliveries taking place in 2029. According to the new plans, which were first disclosed by Belgian media outlet Le Vif, seven F-16s will be sold in 2026, five in 2027, 14 in 2028 and the rest in 2029.
Previously, Belgium had publicly committed 30 aircraft
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