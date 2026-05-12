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Ukraine fighter jet plans see acceleration with Sweden and Belgian updates

12th May 2026 - 18:50 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Ukraine could procure up to 150 Gripen E aircraft from Saab. (Photo: Saab)

The country could be on the cusp of finalising an historic deal with Saab for up to 150 aircraft, with Belgium also increasing its number of donated F-16 aircraft to 53 with refreshed delivery timelines.

Ukraine’s growing need for combat aircraft could soon see a resolution as both Sweden and Belgium have announced plans to speed up delivery timelines or cement orders of new aircraft to the country.

Belgian defence minister Theo Francken said that Belgium plans to deliver 53 F-16s to Ukraine by 2029, with most of the deliveries taking place in 2029. According to the new plans, which were first disclosed by Belgian media outlet Le Vif, seven F-16s will be sold in 2026, five in 2027, 14 in 2028 and the rest in 2029.

Previously, Belgium had publicly committed 30 aircraft

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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