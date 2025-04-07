USAF’s VENOM programme advances with modifications and autonomous testing

The US Air Force has received the final F-16 aircraft for its Project Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model (VENOM) programme, with three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft now undergoing modification for flight testing.

Simulations of the autonomy systems have been conducted since 2024, with three F-16 aircraft first delivered to Eglin Air Force Base in April 2024. The modifications include an auto-throttle which will, according to the USAF, allow the autonomous systems flying VENOM to regulate flight control surfaces and thrust.

With all the aircraft delivered, the next step includes hardware and software tests in an F-16 simulator before