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Saab’s GlobalEye gains ground as Canada’s aircraft procurement tilts towards Europe

2nd October 2026 - 16:44 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

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Saab's GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft is gaining traction with global buyers. (Photo: Saab)

Canada’s interest in negotiating a procurement of Saab’s GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft signals its readiness to reduce its reliance on US defence technology as trade tensions with its North American neighbour mount.

The Canadian Defence Investment Agency has entered into an agreement in the form of a non-binding term sheet to negotiate the potential procurement of six GlobalEye for the Royal Canadian Air Force, Swedish defence company Saab announced on 25 September 2026. 

If Canada proceeds, it said in a product briefing in August 2026 that it is committed to setting up a production line with a local partner in Canada that could produce up to a third of the global demand for GlobalEye aircraft over the next 15 years.

Canada’s move to procure the European aircraft is part of its defence procurement

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Kim Moore

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Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

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