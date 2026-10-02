Saab’s GlobalEye gains ground as Canada’s aircraft procurement tilts towards Europe
The Canadian Defence Investment Agency has entered into an agreement in the form of a non-binding term sheet to negotiate the potential procurement of six GlobalEye for the Royal Canadian Air Force, Swedish defence company Saab announced on 25 September 2026.
If Canada proceeds, it said in a product briefing in August 2026 that it is committed to setting up a production line with a local partner in Canada that could produce up to a third of the global demand for GlobalEye aircraft over the next 15 years.
Canada’s move to procure the European aircraft is part of its defence procurement
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