South American EW demand balances capability against cost
Certain South American militaries are seeking to acquire and modernise their electronic warfare (EW) systems, but expanding in this field can be costly in a region with unique defence challenges and geopolitics.
L3Harris’ new contract with the Peruvian Air Force and BAE Systems’ new Shadow EW family of systems show what is available in the market for armed forces facing a range of irregular challenges and limited budgets.
Enter the Shadow
At the recently concluded Air, Space and Cyber conference, organised by the Air Force Association (AFA) outside Washington, DC, BAE Systems unveiled its Shadow EW family of systems. BAE Systems describes
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