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South American EW demand balances capability against cost

1st October 2026 - 09:02 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

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BAE Systems launched its Shadow EW family in September 2026. (Photo: BAE Systems)

South American air forces are weighing advanced electronic warfare capabilities against limited budgets as Peru selects Viper Shield and BAE Systems targets smaller airborne platforms.

Certain South American militaries are seeking to acquire and modernise their electronic warfare (EW) systems, but expanding in this field can be costly in a region with unique defence challenges and geopolitics. 

L3Harris’ new contract with the Peruvian Air Force and BAE Systems’ new Shadow EW family of systems show what is available in the market for armed forces facing a range of irregular challenges and limited budgets.

Enter the Shadow

At the recently concluded Air, Space and Cyber conference, organised by the Air Force Association (AFA) outside Washington, DC, BAE Systems unveiled its Shadow EW family of systems. BAE Systems describes

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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