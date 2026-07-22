FIA 2026: Boeing cements partnership to pitch T-7 Red Hawk for UK trainer requirement

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the three companies and commits to a new UK-based final assembly and integration facility. The programme could create hundreds of jobs, with a UK supply chain supporting the life cycle of the T-7, if selected.

This means the UK should have sovereign control over its training requirements to meet next-generation combat air needs.

A BAE spokesperson told Shephard that all four UK nations were being considered for the production site, but that selection of Red Hawk for the RAF is not a foregone conclusion as other manufacturers may enter the competition.

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems said: “By bringing together this international team of leading defence companies, we are in an excellent position to support the UK’s future training requirements. Our offer represents a modern, integrated training solution which aligns with the ambition of the Defence Investment Plan, while strengthening the UK’s sovereign industrial capability.”

Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS&S) added: “This collaboration with Saab and BAE Systems is an important step in advancing the United Kingdom’s future fast-jet training capability. With the T-7 as its foundation, our modern training system can help deliver sovereign pilot training solutions while supporting high-value jobs and industrial capability across the UK.”

The T‑7 is in flight testing ahead of service entry with the US Air Force (USAF), and an initial production order (Milestone C) was achieved in late April.

Combat air capability

The proposed UK training system would combine real-world flying with advanced simulation to prepare pilots for the RAF’s Typhoon and F-35 frontline jets. Its adaptable design should allow the platform and simulators to evolve alongside future aircraft and mission requirements, supporting the RAF as it prepares for combat air capability including sixth-generation platforms.

The T-7 proposal is aimed at replacing RAF Hawk T1s and T2s, including the fleet flown by the Red Arrows. Parker pointed out that Boeing has enjoyed good collaboration with BAE on the AV-8B Harrier, F-15EX and F/A-18E/F programmes.

There have been critical comments about T-7 availability and sustainment, cost overruns and flight envelope issues, which delayed full-rate production until 2029. But Parker said: “I’ve got 30 aircraft coming through in various forms. We are going to be producing at quite a rate.” The USAF plans to buy 351 T-7As.

Parker took charge of BDS&S in 2024 after 30 years with the company. His aim is to recover the business from several high-profile, loss-generating contracts caused in part by aggressive pricing. He has said he will not take defence business that may lose money. “It’s an example of a different Boeing,” he noted.

Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA