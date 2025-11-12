To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • UAE: Domestic industries set to dominate the country’s $4.93 billion UAV market

12th November 2025 - 11:28 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

UAE-based EDGE Group is heavily involved in the the country’s UAV market. (Photo: author)

The UAE is the second-highest spender on uncrewed aerial vehicles in the Middle East and the 15th-highest spender on the capability globally.

New research from Shephard Defence Insight has revealed that the majority of the UAE’s estimated US$4.93 billion uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is likely to be spent before the end of this decade. Further to this, forecasts show the country could account for around 30% of the Middle East’s total annual spending between 2026 and 2028, peaking briefly as the region’s most valuable market in 2027.

Despite the evident value in the sector, though, there are reasons for foreign drone suppliers to be cautious. More than 60% of the country’s UAV market value is tied to one already downselected procurement programme: the effort to acquire the MQ-9B SkyGuardian

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Defence Insight. He won a Defence …

Read full bio

