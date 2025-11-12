UAE: Domestic industries set to dominate the country’s $4.93 billion UAV market
New research from Shephard Defence Insight has revealed that the majority of the UAE’s estimated US$4.93 billion uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is likely to be spent before the end of this decade. Further to this, forecasts show the country could account for around 30% of the Middle East’s total annual spending between 2026 and 2028, peaking briefly as the region’s most valuable market in 2027.
Despite the evident value in the sector, though, there are reasons for foreign drone suppliers to be cautious. More than 60% of the country’s UAV market value is tied to one already downselected procurement programme: the effort to acquire the MQ-9B SkyGuardian
