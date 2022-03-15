Canada orders TORCH-X for airspace situational awareness

Russian invasion of Ukraine may trigger protracted cyber conflict
The Russian invasion of Ukraine extends beyond conventional warfare, with Moscow capable of wielding extensive offensive cyber capabilities to attack NATO allies.
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has ordered a version of the TORCH-X battle management application from Elbit Systems UK for inclusion in its Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation (ASCCM) programme.
The ASSCM project requires a digitised information-based system to feed air situational awareness data and enhanced airspace coordination and management information into HQ level, Elbit noted in a 14 March statement.
In this instance, TORCH-X will be provided to Canadian military HQ for land and joint commanders to support air mission and joint task force operations.
TORCH-X will ‘constantly’ display a local or recognised air picture, Elbit stated, ‘thus enabling effective coordination of air assets into complex land and joint battlespace’.
The system installed in Canada will use the E-CIXTM open architecture framework from Elbit to enable connectivity to the Canadian Armed Forces’ legacy applications and tactical data links, while also allowing future integration of new applications in support of the Canadian Armed Forces digital transformation plan.
