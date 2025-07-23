UK-built SkyShark and TigerShark answers domestic drone demand
MGI Engineering has unveiled its new one-way-effector drone platform, SkyShark, to address the UK armed forces’ growing need for UK-built, cost-effective and scalable drones, with a second OWE to be unveiled at DSEI.
Speaking to Shephard, Mike Gascoyne, CEO and founder at MGI Engineering, said that the company currently has 15 SkyShark uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in production, including the one displayed earlier in July.
Lessons learned from Ukraine have been “essential” to shaping the company’s approach to the design of the UAV, Gascoyne added.
“The conflict has demonstrated how rapidly battlefield requirements can shift, particularly in areas like
