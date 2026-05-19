UH-60M Black Hawk: export demand underpins $13 billion market opportunity

A widely exported attack and utility helicopter, Sikorsky’s UH-60 is a medium transport platform whose latest variant – the UH-60M – is in operation with the US Army alongside various international customers across the globe.

First entering service in 1979 with the US Army as the UH-60A, the UH-60 has been in its latest iteration, the UH-60M, since 2006 and stands as one of the most widely deployed helicopters in military service.

Now, the aircraft variant is undergoing various modernisation upgrades – including engine improvements and autonomy – which will further expand the helicopter’s role to, according to Sikorsky, become a “networked