Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • UH-60M Black Hawk: export demand underpins $13 billion market opportunity

UH-60M Black Hawk: export demand underpins $13 billion market opportunity

19th May 2026 - 14:26 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Sikorsky UH-60/S-70 is a medium transport/utility helicopter. (Photo: Sikorsky)

The UH-60M is the latest variant of the UH-60, a workhorse multirole helicopter that continues to attract further orders from across the globe. With further modernisation upgrades underway, the platform is expected to remain in operation until 2050.

A widely exported attack and utility helicopter, Sikorsky’s UH-60 is a medium transport platform whose latest variant – the UH-60M – is in operation with the US Army alongside various international customers across the globe.

First entering service in 1979 with the US Army as the UH-60A, the UH-60 has been in its latest iteration, the UH-60M, since 2006 and stands as one of the most widely deployed helicopters in military service.

Now, the aircraft variant is undergoing various modernisation upgrades – including engine improvements and autonomy – which will further expand the helicopter’s role to, according to Sikorsky, become a “networked

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us