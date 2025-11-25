Sikorsky emphasises localised Black Hawk conversion for uncrewed U-Hawk

Sikorsky’s recently unveiled uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Black Hawk, the S-70UAS U-Hawk, is on track towards its first flight in 2026 and subsequent flight envelope expansion.

Speaking to Shephard about the UAS’s roadmap at the Dubai Airshow, the U-Hawk went from “concept to concrete” in 10 months, Sikorsky executives said. The uncrewed platform, a modified UH-60L Black Hawk, has clamshell doors installed, and the cargo area capacity of the aircraft has been increased by 20%, according to Sikorsky.

As Shephard previously reported at AUSA, the S-70UAS is expected to carry out first flights in 2026. Production is also slated