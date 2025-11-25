To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sikorsky emphasises localised Black Hawk conversion for uncrewed U-Hawk

25th November 2025 - 12:42 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A UH-60 Black Hawk operated by the Royal Jordanian Air Force. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The platform was first unveiled in September 2025, with efforts now focusing on flight tests in the next year.

Sikorsky’s recently unveiled uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Black Hawk, the S-70UAS U-Hawk, is on track towards its first flight in 2026 and subsequent flight envelope expansion.

Speaking to Shephard about the UAS’s roadmap at the Dubai Airshow, the U-Hawk went from “concept to concrete” in 10 months, Sikorsky executives said. The uncrewed platform, a modified UH-60L Black Hawk, has clamshell doors installed, and the cargo area capacity of the aircraft has been increased by 20%, according to Sikorsky.

As Shephard previously reported at AUSA, the S-70UAS is expected to carry out first flights in 2026. Production is also slated

