  • US Army UH-60M Black Hawk fitted with T901 engine approaches first flight

US Army UH-60M Black Hawk fitted with T901 engine approaches first flight

10th February 2025 - 15:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

First light-off and ground run of the T901. (Photo: Sikorsky)

The service recently started ground run testing to verify the full integration of the T901-GE-900 engine.

A US Army UH-60M Black Hawk equipped with a GE Aerospace T901-GE-900 engine should reach the sky this year as part of the service’s plans to improve the performance and capabilities of its helicopter fleet.

“The Army’s goal is to achieve first flight no later than end of year 2025 and is working collectively with its industry partners to achieve this milestone sooner,” an official spokesperson for PEO Aviation told Shephard.

The initiative also involves Sikorsky, the original equipment manufacturer of the Black Hawk helicopter. As part of the effort, the branch announced last week that the Improved Turbine Engine

