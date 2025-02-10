US Army UH-60M Black Hawk fitted with T901 engine approaches first flight

A US Army UH-60M Black Hawk equipped with a GE Aerospace T901-GE-900 engine should reach the sky this year as part of the service’s plans to improve the performance and capabilities of its helicopter fleet.

“The Army’s goal is to achieve first flight no later than end of year 2025 and is working collectively with its industry partners to achieve this milestone sooner,” an official spokesperson for PEO Aviation told Shephard.

The initiative also involves Sikorsky, the original equipment manufacturer of the Black Hawk helicopter. As part of the effort, the branch announced last week that the Improved Turbine Engine