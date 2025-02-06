Third Australian Triton UAS completes testing

Northrop Grumman has completed testing of the third MQ-4C Triton UAS for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with further testing to take place before the platform’s delivery to Australia along with the second aircraft.

Flight tests of the third platform took place at the company’s Palmdale facility in California and preparations are underway for the aircraft to be ferried to Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland. At this site it will undergo calibration testing alongside the second aircraft.

Once fully fielded, the aircraft will be operated by the Number 9 Squadron from two locations to perform surveillance over the Indo-Pacific region: RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia and RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the Australian Department of Defence's '2020-2021 Major Projects Report', published in December 2021, stated that the MQ-4C Triton was initially expected to achieve Initial Operational Capability in July 2024.

However, in 2021, the DoD forecast that Full Operational Capability (FOC) was delayed from late 2025 to mid-2031. The report stated that “significant delays have... been experienced” and that the new forecasted FOC schedule now better reflects the aircraft's production schedule.

Australia originally ordered four aircraft but later exercised an option for a further two. The aircraft is a maritime version of the Global Hawk UAS and in Australian service is expected to operate with P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. The main area of operation will be off Australia’s north-west coast.

