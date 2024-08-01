First Triton welcomed into RAAF service
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) accepted its first Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton UAS on 31 July, six weeks after the aircraft arrived in country.
The aircraft arrived at RAAF Base Tindal on 16 June following a three-segment flight from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland and there are three additional aircraft currently in production at Northrop Grumman's Palmdale, California, facility.
Once fully fielded, Triton will be operated by the Number 9 Squadron from two locations to perform surveillance over the Indo-Pacific region: RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia and RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory.
US Navy Triton programme manager Capt Josh Guerre said it was “a significant step in a collaboration between the US and Australia to drive multi-domain intelligence collection [and insert] a game changing intelligence capability into the USN 7th Fleet area of responsibility.”
Shephard Defence Insight notes the Australian DoD's '2020-2021 Major Projects Report', published in December 2021, stated that the MQ-4C Triton was initially expected to achieve Initial Operational Capability in July 2024.
However, in 2021, the DoD forecast that Full Operational Capability (FOC) was delayed from late 2025 to mid-2031. The report stated that “significant delays have... been experienced” and that the new forecasted FOC schedule now better reflects the aircraft's production schedule.
