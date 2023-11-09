Australia’s Tritons edge closer to operations as service contract signed

The reality of Royal Australian Air Force MQ-4C Tritons UAS patrolling Australia’s surrounding oceans, particularly the north-west coast, has come a step closer with the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) signing an Interim Sustainment Support Contract with Northrop Grumman.

The deal to supply the UASs has been valued at around AUD220 million (US$141 million) following the signing on 8 November.

The first of four Tritons, with ground and support systems, will be due for delivery next year. The support contract will be expected to run through until 2027, by which time it has been planned for the first aircraft to enter service, with a permanent support contract set