Teledyne FLIR promotes ITAR-free Star SAFIRE imaging payload at FIA

Teledyne FLIR has unveiled an International Traffic in Arms Regulations-free (ITAR-free) version of its Star SAFIRE long-range airborne HD imaging system at Farnborough International Airshow (FIA).

Company officials described the new Ultraforce 380-HDc as having “substantially the same capability” as the ITAR Star SAFIRE with applications for defence forces unable to achieve an ITAR waiver or security and emergency services.

The system is designed for use under crewed fixed-wing or rotary aircraft or large UAS. It weighs 29.5kg and has dimensions of 37.8cm diameter and 37.1cm high.

