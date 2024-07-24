To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Teledyne FLIR promotes ITAR-free Star SAFIRE imaging payload at FIA

24th July 2024 - 09:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

The Ultraforce 380-HDc has been on display at Farnborough. (Photo: Author)

The Ultraforce 380-HDc, launched at Farnborough International Airshow, builds on Teledyne FLIR’s successful Star SAFIRE family of systems and is aimed at both the military and security markets.

Teledyne FLIR has unveiled an International Traffic in Arms Regulations-free (ITAR-free) version of its Star SAFIRE long-range airborne HD imaging system at Farnborough International Airshow (FIA).

Company officials described the new Ultraforce 380-HDc as having “substantially the same capability” as the ITAR Star SAFIRE with applications for defence forces unable to achieve an ITAR waiver or security and emergency services.

The system is designed for use under crewed fixed-wing or rotary aircraft or large UAS. It weighs 29.5kg and has dimensions of 37.8cm diameter and 37.1cm high.

Speaking to Shephard at the Farnborough exhibition, an official said the cabling and

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

