USAF next-gen cruise missile programme advances to next phase

Bird AeroSystems delivers surveillance solution
Bird AeroSystems has completed a delivery of its ASIO Maritime Surveillance Task Force solution to an unspecified African country.
The Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) air-launched cruise missile for the USAF is now in the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase, after sole contractor Raytheon Missiles and Defense obtained a $2 billion deal from the US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.
‘During the EMD phase, manufacturing processes will continue to mature and the manufacturing environment will be demonstrated and transitioned to a pilot line readiness state,’ the DoD announced on 1 July.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by February 2027.
‘The objective at the end of EMD is to demonstrate full production readiness,’ the DoD added. Shephard reported in April 2020 that each LRSO missile would cost $10 million to produce.
The nuclear-capable LRSO will replace the 1980s-vintage AGM-86B Air Launched Cruise Missile. The new missiles could be launched from B-52, B-1, B-2 or B-21 bombers.
A new optronic ball will fly by the end of the year, and Thales is considering other sensors for Spy’Ranger.
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.
A $50 million contract from Sri Lankan MoD will see IAI overhaul the avionics on Kfir fighter aircraft.