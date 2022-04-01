Boeing and Sikorsky submit FLRAA proposal setting up crunch downselect decision

Boeing and Sikorsky have jointly handed in their Defiant X proposal for the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.

The proposal plays a critical role in determining whether the new co-axial helicopter will go on to enter production. Still, in line with competitive sensitivities and a downselect decision scheduled for the summer of 2022, representatives from both companies could not disclose any information about the proposal itself during a 31 March media briefing.

The US Army received Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor proposal in September 2021, meaning it can begin to assess both FLRAA competitors fully and