Boeing and Sikorsky submit FLRAA proposal setting up crunch downselect decision

1st April 2022 - 02:49 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 Defiant en route from West Palm Beach, Florida to Nashville (Photo: Sikorsky)

The US Army looks to be in a strong position to assess which aircraft from Bell or Sikorsky-Boeing best fits its FLRAA requirements and make a downselect decision in the coming months.

Boeing and Sikorsky have jointly handed in their Defiant X proposal for the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.

The proposal plays a critical role in determining whether the new co-axial helicopter will go on to enter production. Still, in line with competitive sensitivities and a downselect decision scheduled for the summer of 2022, representatives from both companies could not disclose any information about the proposal itself during a 31 March media briefing.

The US Army received Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor proposal in September 2021, meaning it can begin to assess both FLRAA competitors fully and

More from Defence Helicopter

