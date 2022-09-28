Thailand seals order for Hermes 900

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has officially ordered the Hermes 900 Maritime UAS from Elbit Systems to meet its MALE UAV requirements for blue water and littoral missions.

In confirming the THB4 billion ($120 million), three-year deal on 28 September, Elbit did not indicate the quantity of Hermes aircraft to be supplied but Shephard previously reported that the RTN was looking for seven UAS plus two mobile ground control stations and a one indoor control station.

Elbit will also provide ‘training capabilities’ for the RTN.

The RTN UAV fleet already includes the Orbiter 3B, Camcopter S-100 and RQ-21A Blackjack but the much larger Hermes 900 offers expanded altitude, range and mission endurance capabilities.

The Elbit-manufactured UAV was selected ahead of the Heron TP, Wing Loong II and MQ-9A Reaper.

Thailand will be the third country in ASEAN to operate the Hermes 900 after Singapore and the Philippines. The UAVs will be operated from RTN coastal aviation bases.

The Hermes 900 Maritime UAS for Thailand will feature a maritime radar, an EO payload, SATCOM equipment and droppable inflatable liferafts for maritime SAR missions.