Staying power: The importance of mid-life upgrades (opinion)

Ukraine’s rapid integration of Western missiles and other technologies onto its legacy Su-27s underlines the importance of upgrades to create new capabilities that are immediately available. (Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The rapid integration of advanced Western weapons with Soviet-era Ukrainian aircraft and the adaptability shown in makeshift solutions has highlighted the essential role of mid-life upgrades in maintaining effective military forces amid evolving combat and technological challenges.