South Korea gets MH-60R helicopter engine and sustainment

The US State Department has approved a possible US$350 million FMS to the Republic of Korea for engines and sustainment of the country’s MH-60R multi-mission helicopters and related equipment logistics.

South Korea has requested the purchase of six T-700 GE401C and 401D engines, spares, ferry support and training. The principal contractor will be the General Electric Company, located in Lynn, MA.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

South Korea has been given a greenlight for the purchase of 12 MH-60Rs in 2019 under a contract estimated to be worth $800 million.

The MH-60R Romeo, MH-60S Sierra and S-70B maritime helicopters are all variants of the H-60 Black Hawk and derived from the original SH-60B Bravo Seahawk which was retired by the US Navy in 2015.