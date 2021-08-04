Lockheed to aid ROKN transition to MH-60R

First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
Lockheed Martin is providing non-recurring engineering and field services representative efforts to bring 12 Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to Republic of Korea Navy configuration, the DoD announced on 2 August.
Work on a $117.69 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command will be completed in November 2026.
Lockheed Martin is producing and delivering the MH-60Rs for the ROKN under an April 2021 FMS contract worth $447.23 million.
The helicopters will be delivered by December 2024 under the Maritime Operations Helicopter Batch 2 (MOH2) project for the ROKN.
The MH-60Rs will serve on KDX-III Batch 2 Aegis destroyers and Ulsan-class FFX Batch III frigates in the ROKN.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.
USN hopes a comprehensive test programme for MQ-4C in its latest configuration will pave the way for IOC in 2023.
Harpoon Joint Common Test Set would join ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block IIs previously requested by India under the FMS programme.
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.