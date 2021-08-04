Lockheed to aid ROKN transition to MH-60R

An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in USN service. (Photo: USN/ Chief Petty Officer Bruno Gaudry)

Engineering and field services deal follows FMS order in April for Lockheed Martin to provide South Korea with 12 MH-60Rs.

Lockheed Martin is providing non-recurring engineering and field services representative efforts to bring 12 Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to Republic of Korea Navy configuration, the DoD announced on 2 August.

Work on a $117.69 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command will be completed in November 2026.

Lockheed Martin is producing and delivering the MH-60Rs for the ROKN under an April 2021 FMS contract worth $447.23 million.

The helicopters will be delivered by December 2024 under the Maritime Operations Helicopter Batch 2 (MOH2) project for the ROKN.

The MH-60Rs will serve on KDX-III Batch 2 Aegis destroyers and Ulsan-class FFX Batch III frigates in the ROKN.